Clearfield County man accused of assault and drug possession

CLEARFIELD COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)– Eric Gillingham, 39, of Clearfield County, is accused of assault as well as having warrants for drug possession after police say he assaulted another person.

According to charges filed, Gillingham attempted to flee the scene when police arrived at the residence at Lawrence Park Village but was caught by police. During the investigation, police found that Gillingham had grabbed and choked the victim leaving visible marks.

It was also found that Gillingham had multiple warrants out for his arrest for drug charges including possession of Crystal Methamphetamine, Buprenorphine and drug paraphernalia.

Gillingham is currently at the Clearfield County Jail.