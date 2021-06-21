Altoona man found with stolen bicycle, drug paraphernalia

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces misdemeanor charges after police said he was riding a stolen bike June 17.

Matthew Rhone, 20, of Altoona, has been charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and drug paraphernalia possession.

Police found Rhone at 4th Avenue and 7th Street in Altoona. 911 confirmed Rhone had a warrant and he was taken into custody. When Rhone was searched, police found two plastic baggies that were used and empty – police said they are commonly used to hold methamphetamine, according to the charges.

According to the charges filed, police learned the bicycle Rhone was riding was stolen from a café the evening before. Rhone said he “may have taken the bicycle but could not remember for certain,” according to police.

Rhone has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 30.