Veronica Dolan

As a child, Veronica always ran to the nearest window when the next big weather event occurred. She would also frequently hear her mom telling her to step away from the window during severe thunderstorms. She was always fascinated by the weather and wanted to learn how it came about.

She pursued her passion at The Pennsylvania State University, where she earned her B. S. in Meteorology. While at Penn State, she was an active member of the Campus Weather Service and also worked as a meteorologist for CNET on the show “Weather or Not.”

Before working at WTAJ, she was in Clarksburg, WV at WBOY as the weekend meteorologist before moving to weeknights. Being a Pennsylvania native, Veronica is excited to move back to the state and be closer to her hometown of Philadelphia.

When she’s not reporting the weather you can find Veronica watching some of her favorite shows and movies, reading books, or doing anything artistic. She especially loves to draw sketches and portraits of characters from her favorite shows and movies. When she’s not being artistic she loves to go outside to explore nature or spend good quality time laughing with her family.