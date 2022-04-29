ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — As part of the 2022 Keystone Media Awards, WTAJ is happy to announce its won seven awards.

The Keystone Media Awards, formerly the Keystone Press Awards, recognize journalist in the news media profession who consistently provides relevance, integrity and initiative in serving their audiences in Pennsylvania. WTAJ has three first-place winners, two-second place awards and two honorable mentions.

Below is a list of the awards WTAJ was awarded:

First Place Awards

Best Feature: Peyton Kennedy – Beloved Grocery Store Employee

Best Weathercast: Christy Shields – WTAJ – Christy Shields

Best Digital Presence: Catherine Newman, Rian Bossler, Bill Shannon, Kelsey Rogers, Alexis Loya – WeAreCentralPA.com

Second Place Awards

Best Spot News Coverage: Peyton Kennedy, Greg Bock, Justine Gates, Nick Thompson – Tyrone Explosion

Best Documentary: Steven Shaw, Justine Gates – Flight 93 – 20 Years Later

Honorable Mentions

Best Feature: Jordan Tracy, Jody Gill – Reporters from Flight 93 -20 Years Later

Best Sports Coverage: Jordan Tracy, Anderley Penwell, Ryan Risky, Alana Davis, WTAJ’S Sportsbeat – High School Football

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

A full list of winners and more information on the 2022 Professional Keystone Media Awards can be found on their website. Congratulations to the team and all the winners across Pennsylvania.