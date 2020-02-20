This weekend, bowling fundraiser to benefit Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Avery’s 5th Annual Cystic Fibrosis Benefit and Fundraiser is happening at 10 a.m this Sunday, February 23rd at Bellefonte lanes.

It’s a bowling tournament and all money raised will be donated to Make-A-Wish and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

It costs $15.00 per bowler with teams consisting of two bowlers. There will also be raffle prizes.

This event is not only a fun day of bowling but also a great way to give back to an important cause!

If you would like to donate, you can do so up until Saturday, February 22nd. Monetary gifts can be dropped off until March 1st at Bellefonte Lanes.