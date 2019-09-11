Third annual LION Bash in State College looks to bring locals and PSU students together

State College, Pa- The 2019 Living In One Neighborhood (LION) Bash was held Tuesday on the 100, 200, and 300 blocks of Allen Street in Downtown State College.

The event is described as a “resource fair combined with a community block party” that looks to bring both longtime locals and Penn State students together.

There were over 100 engagement stations (stands) featured at the event, including nonprofits, local first responders, and PSU clubs/organizations. Multiple entertainers were performing, and food stands were set up throughout the block party.

The ultimate goal of the event is to act as a platform to introduce locals to one another and keep the community safe.