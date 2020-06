ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) The R.K. Agarwal M.D. and Family Teen Center & Shelter has reopened with walk-ins welcomed any day from 12 to 6 p.m.

The shelter offers services for any runaway or homeless teens. Drop-in services are also available for any teen wishing to stop by.

You can learn more about the shelter by visiting their Family Services website, Facebook, or calling (814) 941-0975.