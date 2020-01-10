Teacher of the Month January 2020

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY – Ms. Lisa Pablic was the recipient of the Teacher of the Month Award for January presented by Allied Milk Producers and WTAJ. She is a Kindergarten teacher at Cambria Elementary School. It was a fun morning celebrating this fantastic teacher. Also, the Allied Milk Producers, brought along Allie-Moo, to teach the students about dairy farming. They also made cow puppets with Ms. Pablic’s class.

Ms. Pablic has been teaching at Cambria Elementary school for the past twenty years. She is enthusiastic and exudes positivity.

All of her colleagues and her students agree, that Ms. Pablic deserves this award. Ms. Pablic quickly let us know it is a team effort and she couldn’t do it without the support of the rest of the staff.

Congratulations Ms. Pablic!

If you would like to nominate a special teacher for the Teacher of the Month award, you can click here.