Teacher of the Month December 2019

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY – Mrs. Barb Thompson was the recipient of the Teacher of the Month Award for December presented by Allied Milk Producers and WTAJ. She teaches science, reading, and social studies at Greater Johnstown Middle School. It was a fun morning celebrating this amazing teacher. Also, the Allied Milk Producers, brought along Allie-Moo, to teach the students about dairy farming. The Cambria County Dairy Princess came to celebrate too!

Mrs. Thompson has been working at the Greater Johnstown Middles school since 1994. Her students love her personality and how she can joke with them in class. They like how she does not teach in a traditional way. This style of teaching makes learning fun, and it also helps them understand the information. Mrs. Thompson loves teaching because she enjoys making meaningful connections with her students, and watching them learn and grow. You could tell the whole school respects her and thought she deserved this special award!

Congratulations Mrs. Thompson!

If you would like to nominate a teacher for Teacher of the Month click here.