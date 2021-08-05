State College starts “First Friday” series to highlight downtown atmosphere

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College is kicking off its “First Friday” events on Aug. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m.

“First Friday” is defined as a casual atmosphere that features art, people-watching, shopping and dining at State College restaurants, according to Downtown State College’s website. Guests will be able to experience local businesses after-hours, listen to live music and try out specials from different restaurants.

Kristi Jean will be performing at the MLK Plaza at 5:30 p.m. The Makery will host a modge-podge class from 6 to 8 p.m. where participants will be able to make their own earrings or key ring. Registration is $10.

3 Dots Downtown will have a music performance from The Elbows and a Black August Trivia event at 6 p.m., where winners will receive prizes. Happy Valley Improv will host a three-act show at the Blue Brick Theatre from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 for general admission and $10 for students, which can be purchased online.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the Kish Bank will be featuring art from The Art Alliance. There will also be wine, beer, cheese and a musical performance.

First Friday is a reoccurring event, with dates scheduled for Sept. 3, Oct. 1 and Nov. 5.

