Special moments to celebrate even at a distance

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Tuesday, one man got a very special 60th birthday surprise at his home in Altoona.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the birthday party family and friends had planned for Terrance Smith had to be cancelled.

That didn’t stop the celebration. Cars full of Smith’s family and friends waited outside his apartment building so that when he came out, everyone could honk and sing happy birthday.

Neighbors came out to the street and on their balcony’s to wish Smith a happy birthday.

“The plan went exactly as we had hope, if not even better,” stated Smith’s nephew, Rian.

