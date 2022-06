(WTAJ) – It is with sadness to share that former weather personality for WTAJ, Tom Casey passed away the morning of June 2, at the age of 78.

Tom became a community fixture as a popular radio and sports announcer early in his career which served as a solid base to become a WTAJ weather personality starting in 1986.

For 23 years Tom delivered a trustworthy weather forecast.

His down-to-earth demeanor will be truly missed. We offer our heartfelt condolences to Tom Casey’s family.