PATTON, Pa. (WTAJ)- Prince Gallitzin State Park will host a concert and other recreational activities on June 11 for National Get Outdoors Day.

There will be a variety of booths and stations set up beginning at 1 p.m. These will include disc golf, geocaching, fishing, archery, orienteering, kayak instruction, guided hikes, pontoon boat tours, camping and sailing. The stations will give visitors the opportunity to try new activities, while others will provide information.

There will also be limited spots available for on-the-water kayak instruction. Reservations can be made by calling the park office at (814) 674-1000. The sessions will be 90 minutes each and participants will need to bring their own kayaks.

Additional timed activities:

Orienteering at 2:00 p.m.

Pontoon Boat Rides at 2:00 & 3:00 p.m.

Intro to Kayaking at 1:00 & 3:00 p.m.

Equipment for all other activities will be provided, and fishing licenses are not required when fishing under an instructor’s direction.

All booths will be open until 5:00 p.m., but the fun doesn’t stop there.

Starting at 5:00 p.m. the first of the “Music at Muskrat” concert series will take place at Muskrat Beach Area #2. The Band of Eden will be the 1st performer that Prince Gallitzin State Park will host this year.

Additional “Music at Muskrat” performance dates

June 25, 6-9 p.m. – Randy Clark

July 30, 6-9 p.m. – Stacy and the Rejects

The Friends of Prince Gallitzin State Park will be holding fundraisers during the events, so food & drink will be available. The event will also be pet-friendly.