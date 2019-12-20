Philipsburg fire department to welcome Santa

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – With assistance from Hope Fire Company No. 2, Santa Claus will be in town for his 2nd annual Santa Run!

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 22nd, Santa will be making a series of four stops giving children the chance to meet him. Santa will be traveling by fire engine, allowing the elves extra time to load up the sleigh with presents and complete any last minute tune-ups.

Hope Fire Company No. 2 invites all kids in the area to come out to one of the stops below for a meet and greet. For anyone who lives along the route, the fire department will be happy to stop for a quick visit.

During Santa’s final stop at the Hope Fire Company Rec Center, kids can get their picture taken. Free hot dogs and hot chocolate will also be provided.

SANTA’S ROUTE:

STOP 1 (5:00) – High School Parking Lot

On Philips Street Ext from Parking Lot to School St

RIGHT on School St from Philips Street Ext to Pauline St

LEFT on Pauline St from School St to Scott St

LEFT on Scott St from Pauline St to Douglas St

LEFT on Douglas St from Scott St to Pauline St

RIGHT on Pauline St from Scott St to School St

LEFT on School St from Pauline St to Sheffield St

RIGHT on Sheffield St from School St to Berkley St

RIGHT on Berkley St from Sheffield St to Curtis St

LEFT on Curtis St from Berkley St to Centre St

RIGHT on S Centre St (SR 350) from Curtis St to Presqueisle St

STRAIGHT on N Centre St from E Presqueisle St (passing Borough Building) to E Pine St

RIGHT on E Pine St from Centre St to Railroad St (by YMCA)

STRAIGHT on Loch Lomond Rd from Railroad St (SR 322) to Adams St

LEFT on Adams St from Loch Lomond Rd to Kinkead St

LEFT on Kinkead St from Adams St to High St

LEFT on High St from Kinkead St to Logan St

RIGHT on Logan St from High St to N Richard St at Rush Township Building

STOP 2 (5:30) – Rush Township Building Parking Lot

LEFT on N Richards St from Logan St to Loch Lomond Rd

RIGHT on Loch Lomond Rd from N Richards St to Railroad St

STRAIGHT on E Pine St from Railroad St (SR 322) to N 13th St

RIGHT on N 13th St from E Pine St to E Spruce St

LEFT on E Spruce St from N 13th St to N Front St

LEFT on N Front St from E Spruce St to W Presqueisle St

STRAIGHT on S Front St from W Presqueisle St to W Maple St

RIGHT on W Maple St from S Front St to Water St

LEFT on Water St from W Maple St to Hemlock St

STRAIGHT on Hemlock St to C St at CMA Church

STOP 3 (6:00) – CMA Church Parking Lot

CONTINUE on Hemlock St from C St to G St

LEFT on G St from Hemlock St to Walnut St

LEFT on Walnut St from G St to S 2nd St

STRAIGHT on S 2nd from Walnut St to E Presqueisle St

STRAIGHT on N 2nd from E Presqueisle St to E Locust St

RIGHT on E Locust St from N 2nd St to N 6th St

LEFT on N 6th St to Alder St at Hope Fire Company Rec Center

STOP 4 (6:30) – Hope Fire Company Rec Center (free hot dogs and hot chocolate at this stop)