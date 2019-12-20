Philipsburg fire department to welcome Santa

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – With assistance from Hope Fire Company No. 2, Santa Claus will be in town for his 2nd annual Santa Run!
Beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 22nd, Santa will be making a series of four stops giving children the chance to meet him. Santa will be traveling by fire engine, allowing the elves extra time to load up the sleigh with presents and complete any last minute tune-ups.
Hope Fire Company No. 2 invites all kids in the area to come out to one of the stops below for a meet and greet. For anyone who lives along the route, the fire department will be happy to stop for a quick visit.
During Santa’s final stop at the Hope Fire Company Rec Center, kids can get their picture taken. Free hot dogs and hot chocolate will also be provided.
SANTA’S ROUTE:
STOP 1 (5:00) – High School Parking Lot
On Philips Street Ext from Parking Lot to School St
RIGHT on School St from Philips Street Ext to Pauline St
LEFT on Pauline St from School St to Scott St
LEFT on Scott St from Pauline St to Douglas St
LEFT on Douglas St from Scott St to Pauline St
RIGHT on Pauline St from Scott St to School St
LEFT on School St from Pauline St to Sheffield St
RIGHT on Sheffield St from School St to Berkley St
RIGHT on Berkley St from Sheffield St to Curtis St
LEFT on Curtis St from Berkley St to Centre St
RIGHT on S Centre St (SR 350) from Curtis St to Presqueisle St
STRAIGHT on N Centre St from E Presqueisle St (passing Borough Building) to E Pine St
RIGHT on E Pine St from Centre St to Railroad St (by YMCA)
STRAIGHT on Loch Lomond Rd from Railroad St (SR 322) to Adams St
LEFT on Adams St from Loch Lomond Rd to Kinkead St
LEFT on Kinkead St from Adams St to High St
LEFT on High St from Kinkead St to Logan St
RIGHT on Logan St from High St to N Richard St at Rush Township Building
STOP 2 (5:30) – Rush Township Building Parking Lot
LEFT on N Richards St from Logan St to Loch Lomond Rd
RIGHT on Loch Lomond Rd from N Richards St to Railroad St
STRAIGHT on E Pine St from Railroad St (SR 322) to N 13th St
RIGHT on N 13th St from E Pine St to E Spruce St
LEFT on E Spruce St from N 13th St to N Front St
LEFT on N Front St from E Spruce St to W Presqueisle St
STRAIGHT on S Front St from W Presqueisle St to W Maple St
RIGHT on W Maple St from S Front St to Water St
LEFT on Water St from W Maple St to Hemlock St
STRAIGHT on Hemlock St to C St at CMA Church
STOP 3 (6:00) – CMA Church Parking Lot
CONTINUE on Hemlock St from C St to G St
LEFT on G St from Hemlock St to Walnut St
LEFT on Walnut St from G St to S 2nd St
STRAIGHT on S 2nd from Walnut St to E Presqueisle St
STRAIGHT on N 2nd from E Presqueisle St to E Locust St
RIGHT on E Locust St from N 2nd St to N 6th St
LEFT on N 6th St to Alder St at Hope Fire Company Rec Center
STOP 4 (6:30) – Hope Fire Company Rec Center (free hot dogs and hot chocolate at this stop)