Organizers hold vigil in Hollidaysburg to end family separation

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – A vigil for families facing separation from their loved ones is being held this evening at the Blair County Courthouse.



The vigil is being organized and hosted by the PA Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, Put People First! PA and Every Mother is a Working Mother Network.

Event details are below:

WHO: Families facing separation from their loved ones

WHAT: End Family Separation Rally and Candlelight Vigil

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec 18, 4-5:30pm

WHERE: Outside the Blair County Courthouse, 423 Allegheny St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648

This vigil also marks the first event in Central PA to mobilize for the Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington, DC on June 20, 2020