Local farmers market reopens

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – While many activities are canceled this year, the farmer’s market in Hollidaysburg is making its return and even earlier than in years past.

There will be a few new restrictions to follow, including no more live entertainment, food trucks, or children’s activities for the time being.

People are also encouraged to wear masks as vendors will be required too. Customers are also asked not to touch items unless they intend on buying them.

“I love being able to connect with the community and who isn’t happy about being outside of their office on a day like today, right?! Just being able to connect with the community and the borough takes pride in being able to provide this market for our residents and for people that want to visit this community so that they can have access to the fresh locally grown produce.” Katrina Pope, the Director for Community Relations and Events

The market will continue throughout the summer, every Tuesday from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. until September 29th.