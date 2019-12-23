Local farm avoids tree shortage

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – It’s just two days from Christmas and most families have already bought their Christmas trees.

With the national shortage of trees this year, there was concern about a spike in prices.

Harner Farm in State College actually saw an increase in sales by 10-15%. They were also able to avoid increasing prices.

The farm off College Avenue and Whitehall Road in Ferguson Township says they’re about out of trees this year. Between 6-7 hundred trees were sold which is a good 10-15% increase over last year’s sales.

Those at the farm say because they grow their own trees, they didn’t face a shortage.