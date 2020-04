STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) The annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection event in State College is being pushed back until November.

Originally scheduled for April 24th and 25th, the collection is now rescheduled for November 20th and 21st.

Items meant to be collected include: chemicals, weed killers, poisons and flammables.

For additional information be sure to call 814-238-7005.