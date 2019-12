ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Christmas is not the only holiday folks are celebrating this time of year. It’s also the third day of Hanukkah.

Yesterday, on the Jewish holiday’s second day, the Chabad of Altoona held a grand menorah lighting at the Logan Valley Mall.

An eight-day, wintertime “Festive of Lights,” Hannukkah is celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried food.