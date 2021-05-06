Farmers market returns to Huntingdon

The Huntingdon Farmers Market is open every Thursday through October

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Huntingdon Famers’ Market has returned for the season in Portstown Park.

Located just a short walk from historic downtown Huntingdon, the market offers a variety of local produce, baked goods, wine, meat, cheeses, wool, eggs, lunch items and much more.

The market will be open every Thursday through October, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Portstown Park Pavillion on Penn Street.

Vendors for this year’s market include:

3 C Acres, Green Heron Farm, Hemmabast-SylvanSun Co-Op, Creekside Kitchen Coop, The Garlic Clove, Clover Creek Cheese Cellar, Burnt Timbers Winery, Liz’s Homemade International Foods, Underhill Farm, Tug Hollow Honey, Speer Farm, Standing Stone Coffee Company, and Juniata Brewing Company.

Online market opening

The online market will be available again beginning May 8 to allow customers to purchase goods ahead of time and pick them up on Thursday. There will be COVID-19 rules such as wearing masks in place for those who pre-order for pick up and on-site shopping as well.