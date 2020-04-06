Drive-up soup-to-go for veterans, senior citizens in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Centre County YMCA Anti-Hunger Task Force is operating a few drive-up, soup-to-go locations on Mondays for senior citizens and veterans.

This is will take place from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Locations involved include:
• Trinity United Methodist Church on Front Street in Philipsburg,
• Bald Eagle Valley Community United Methodist Church behind Sheetz in Wingate
• Centre Hall Fire Company in Centre Hall

In addition, there are 24 drive-up locations in place to provide meals for children. These distribution centers are operating Monday through Friday 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Click here for full details on this service.

Visit the YMCA of Centre County Backpack Program Facebook page for more information

