CAMERON COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) – It’s estimated nearly half a billion animals have perished in the Australian fires.

A local library is putting on an event to help. The Barbara Moscato Brown Library in Emporium is holding “Crafting for a Cause” on Saturday, January 11th.

Starting at 9 a.m., anyone with basic sewing skills is invited to join in. They’ll be sewing supplies to help animals injured or displaced by the fires. All materials will be provided.