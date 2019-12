RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) – Johnstown representative Jim Rigby, is looking for a way to help residents with concealed carry permits.

Rigby says there are a lot of misconceptions about concealed carry.

He wants to answer those questions during a Q&A session on Wednesday, January 29th.

The county sheriff, a local officer, and district attorney will be at the event.

The seminar will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Richland Township Fire department banquet hall.