Centre County anti-hunger task force providing food at 24 locations

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Centre County YMCA Anti-Hunger Task Force is handing out food for kids, at various locations. (Click here to find out where Veterans and senior citizens can get soup-to-go on Mondays.)

There are 24 drive-up food distribution locations daily from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. every Monday through Friday.

On Fridays, a bigger bag is given to help get kids through the weekend.

Below are the current locations for drive-up food

• Philipsburg-Osceola School District:

Moshannon Valley YMCA

Hope Fire Company Front St.

P.O. Middle School

Osceola Mills Elementary School

• Moshannon Valley School District

Ramey Fire Company

Madera Fire Company

The Wreck Center in Houtzdale

• West Branch Area School District

Morris Township Fire Company

West Branch School

Grassflat Fire Company

Winburne Fire Company

• Bald Eagle School District

Pine Glen Fire Company in Karthaus

Snow Shoe EMS Building

Wingate Elementary School

Citizen’s Fire Company in Milesburg

• Bellefonte Area School District

Bellefonte YMCA

Logan Fire Company

Beaver Farms Complex

Pleasant Gap Fire Company

• Penns Valley Area School District

Centre Hall Fire Company

Miles Township Fire Company

Millheim Fire Company

• State College Area School District

Schlow Centre Region Library

State College YMCA

10 – day meal plan:

There is a daily meal rotation, that will start over once day 10 is reached.

Monday, April 6th, will be day 2.

Day 1 – Turkey & cheese wrap, strawberries, sliced peppers, milk

Day 2 – English muffin, yogurt, orange, celery, milk

Day 3 – Ham & cheese on roll, apple slices, carrots, milk

Day 4 – Flatbread pizza, peaches, sliced cucumbers, milk

Day 5 – Bologna & cheese w/ Ritz crackers, grapes, broccoli, milk

Day 6 – Ham & cheese wrap, grapes, carrots, milk

Day 7 – Cheese Quesadilla, strawberries, broccoli, milk

Day 8 – Bologna & cheese sandwich, peaches, cauliflower, milk

Day 9 – Pizza lunchable, orange, celery, milk

Day 10 – Turkey & cheese on roll, broccoli, apple, milk

Visit the YMCA of Centre County Backpack Program Facebook page for more information