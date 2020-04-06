Centre County anti-hunger task force providing food at 24 locations

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Centre County YMCA Anti-Hunger Task Force is handing out food for kids, at various locations. (Click here to find out where Veterans and senior citizens can get soup-to-go on Mondays.)
There are 24 drive-up food distribution locations daily from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. every Monday through Friday.
On Fridays, a bigger bag is given to help get kids through the weekend.
Below are the current locations for drive-up food
• Philipsburg-Osceola School District:
Moshannon Valley YMCA
Hope Fire Company Front St.
P.O. Middle School
Osceola Mills Elementary School
• Moshannon Valley School District
Ramey Fire Company
Madera Fire Company
The Wreck Center in Houtzdale
• West Branch Area School District
Morris Township Fire Company
West Branch School
Grassflat Fire Company
Winburne Fire Company
• Bald Eagle School District
Pine Glen Fire Company in Karthaus
Snow Shoe EMS Building
Wingate Elementary School
Citizen’s Fire Company in Milesburg
• Bellefonte Area School District
Bellefonte YMCA
Logan Fire Company
Beaver Farms Complex
Pleasant Gap Fire Company
• Penns Valley Area School District
Centre Hall Fire Company
Miles Township Fire Company
Millheim Fire Company
• State College Area School District
Schlow Centre Region Library
State College YMCA
10 – day meal plan:
There is a daily meal rotation, that will start over once day 10 is reached.
Monday, April 6th, will be day 2.
Day 1 – Turkey & cheese wrap, strawberries, sliced peppers, milk
Day 2 – English muffin, yogurt, orange, celery, milk
Day 3 – Ham & cheese on roll, apple slices, carrots, milk
Day 4 – Flatbread pizza, peaches, sliced cucumbers, milk
Day 5 – Bologna & cheese w/ Ritz crackers, grapes, broccoli, milk
Day 6 – Ham & cheese wrap, grapes, carrots, milk
Day 7 – Cheese Quesadilla, strawberries, broccoli, milk
Day 8 – Bologna & cheese sandwich, peaches, cauliflower, milk
Day 9 – Pizza lunchable, orange, celery, milk
Day 10 – Turkey & cheese on roll, broccoli, apple, milk
Visit the YMCA of Centre County Backpack Program Facebook page for more information