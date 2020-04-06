Centre County anti-hunger task force providing food at 24 locations

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Centre County YMCA Anti-Hunger Task Force is handing out food for kids, at various locations. (Click here to find out where Veterans and senior citizens can get soup-to-go on Mondays.)

There are 24 drive-up food distribution locations daily from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. every Monday through Friday.

On Fridays, a bigger bag is given to help get kids through the weekend.

Below are the current locations for drive-up food

Philipsburg-Osceola School District:
Moshannon Valley YMCA
Hope Fire Company Front St.
P.O. Middle School
Osceola Mills Elementary School

Moshannon Valley School District
Ramey Fire Company
Madera Fire Company
The Wreck Center in Houtzdale

West Branch Area School District
Morris Township Fire Company
West Branch School
Grassflat Fire Company
Winburne Fire Company

Bald Eagle School District
Pine Glen Fire Company in Karthaus
Snow Shoe EMS Building
Wingate Elementary School
Citizen’s Fire Company in Milesburg

Bellefonte Area School District
Bellefonte YMCA
Logan Fire Company
Beaver Farms Complex
Pleasant Gap Fire Company

Penns Valley Area School District
Centre Hall Fire Company
Miles Township Fire Company
Millheim Fire Company

State College Area School District
Schlow Centre Region Library
State College YMCA

10 – day meal plan:  
There is a daily meal rotation, that will start over once day 10 is reached.
Monday, April 6th, will be day 2.

Day 1 –  Turkey & cheese wrap, strawberries, sliced peppers, milk
Day 2 –   English muffin, yogurt, orange, celery, milk
Day 3 –  Ham & cheese on roll, apple slices, carrots, milk 
Day 4 –  Flatbread pizza, peaches, sliced cucumbers, milk
Day 5 –  Bologna & cheese w/ Ritz crackers, grapes, broccoli, milk
Day 6 –  Ham & cheese wrap, grapes, carrots, milk
Day 7 –  Cheese Quesadilla, strawberries, broccoli, milk
Day 8 –  Bologna & cheese sandwich, peaches, cauliflower, milk
Day 9 –  Pizza lunchable, orange, celery, milk
Day 10 –  Turkey & cheese on roll, broccoli, apple, milk

Visit the YMCA of Centre County Backpack Program Facebook page for more information

