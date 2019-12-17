CBICC recognizes member excellence

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Multiple businesses and individuals were honoured recently with 2019 Excellence Awards from the CBICC. Recipients were recognized among nearly 350 peers in attendance.
Awards were distributed to the following individuals/companies in the categories listed below:
- CBICC Lifetime Achievement Award, Lance Shaner
- CCEDP Champion Award, PSECU
- CBICC Champion Award, Edward Tubbs of Hospitality Asset Management Co.
- Business Leader of the Year, Mark Morath of Hospitality Asset Management Co.
- Business Impact Award, DiamondBack Truck Covers
- Emerging Business of the Year, Xact Metal
- Employee of the Year, John Peterson of Penn State SBDC
- Small Business of the Year, Your Cigar Den
- Young Professional of the Year, Wendy Vinhage of Centre County United Way
- CBICC Ambassador of the Year, Jeremy Hall of Marco Technologies