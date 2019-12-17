CBICC recognizes member excellence

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Multiple businesses and individuals were honoured recently with 2019 Excellence Awards from the CBICC. Recipients were recognized among nearly 350 peers in attendance.

Awards were distributed to the following individuals/companies in the categories listed below:

CBICC Lifetime Achievement Award, Lance Shaner

CCEDP Champion Award, PSECU

CBICC Champion Award, Edward Tubbs of Hospitality Asset Management Co.

Business Leader of the Year, Mark Morath of Hospitality Asset Management Co.

Business Impact Award, DiamondBack Truck Covers

Emerging Business of the Year, Xact Metal

Employee of the Year, John Peterson of Penn State SBDC

Small Business of the Year, Your Cigar Den

Young Professional of the Year, Wendy Vinhage of Centre County United Way

CBICC Ambassador of the Year, Jeremy Hall of Marco Technologies











