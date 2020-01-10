Camp cadet applications available

RIDGWAY, Pa (WTAJ) – Applications are now available for this years “Camp Cadet”

The program takes place at Clarion University from July 26th to the 31st.

Boys and girls ages, 12 to 14-years-old from Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson. McKean and Northern Indiana counties are all eligible.

The PA State Police, Secret Service, firefighters, PA Game Commission, F.B.I, PA Fish and Boat Commission, U.S. Coast Guard, and county coroner, will all put on a wide range of talks demonstrations. Campers also get to take part in a canoe trip, and training similar to that of police cadets.

The camp costs $20 per person. If you know of a child interested in being part of this fun camp, applications can be picked up at their school, your local state police station or by contacting Trooper Bruce. A Morris at the State Police in Ridgway 814-772-2399 | bmorris@pa.gov.

Applications must be received no later than June 1, 2020.