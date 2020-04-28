Business offers cleaning services in exchange for food bank donations

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – As local businesses prepare to reopen, a local cleaning company is looking for ways to help others during this time.

Now through the end of May, Corny’s Cleaning Service wants to choose one small business a day to clean in exchange for a donation of groceries to a local food bank.

“They can either leave a bag there, I can take it to a food bank or they can take it, there’s no obligation, no money involved, just bless one another. I will bless you with a cleaning, you bless a food bank to feed people,” stated Ralph Cornelius, Owner, Corny’s Cleaning Service, Inc.

Corny’s is looking to serve businesses with a free two-hour cleaning service within the Altoona area.

If your business is need of cleaning and is interested in partnering with a food donation, call Corny’s Cleaning Service at 814-381-1395.