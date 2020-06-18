Altoona Curve farmer’s market opens for summer

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A farmer’s market gave small businesses a chance to shine Wednesday.

At Altoona Curve PNG Field, several stands were set up outside the stadium where local business owners got to sell fresh food and commodities to folks passing by.

This is one of the first farmer’s markets to open since local lockdowns were lifted.

For businesses born out of the pandemic, this is their first opportunity to make themselves known.

“This wasn’t started until a couple of weeks ago. Actually, during this whole COVID thing, is when we actually hunkered down and did all the research and all the work,” said Tyrel Barnes, Ample Greens Micro-Green Farm

Barnes adds that he’s glad to attend events like the farmer’s market so that his company can help support the community.

The Farmers Market will take place every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at PNG Field.