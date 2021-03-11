10 events, activities to do this weekend

(WTAJ) — Signs of spring are on the horizon this weekend will prove to be perfect for both indoor and outdoor activities. Here are 10 things you can do.

1. Go to the Johnstown Tomahawks games

If you’re a fan of hockey, you’re in luck. The Johnstown Tomahawks are on their home ice this weekend at the 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial. They’re going head-to-head against the Maryland Black Bears.

Saturday, March 13, the game starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online for $10 per person, or they can be purchased in-person when you arrive at the arena.

2. Head to Maple Weekend in Somerset County:

Join this free “taste and tour” from the Somerset County Maple Producers. This event is exactly as it sounds. Learn about maple heritage, history and lore at any of the over 20 camps across Somerset. Maple products will also be available for you to bring home.

Each camp offers its own unique tour and product for you to enjoy, so be sure to check their brochure to get all the sweet details.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13 and 14.

3.Visit the Howard Winter Festival

Looking to get outside and enjoy the warmer weather this weekend? The Howard Cub Scouts and Boy Scout Troop 353 are planning a Winter Festival Saturday, March 13, at the Howard Community Park in Howard, PA, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be food, games, vendors and more at this event. The event planner says wrist bands are available at $10 to play all day or families can pay 50 cents per game.

All children’s games will be located under the big tent on the basketball court.

In addition, there will be several raffle giveaways, including a bench carved by Woodraptor Bobby Gummo.



All proceeds from this event will benefit the Howard Cub Scout Pack and Boy Scout Troop 353, and you can find more information on this event by visiting their Facebook page.

4. Blue Knob All Seasons Resort Costume Parade

Blue Knob All Seasons Resort will be bringing back their “Costume Parade” event after having to cancel last year due to the emergence of COVID-19. It is a free event that will be held on Saturday, March 13, at 2 p.m.

The Resort is asking that you wear your best costume and meet at the top of the Route 66 double chairlift for a parade down Upper Route 66. There will be a panel of judges to decide the best costume, and the winner will receive a full season pass for the 2021-22 season.

They will also award a mid-week pass the person who is the runner-up.

More information can be found on their Facebook page.

5. For the kids: attend a virtual cooking class

The Hidden Hostess has adult classes as well, but this weekend, the kids take over. It’s recommended for ages 4 and up with help from a caregiver, and you can create a “wacky chocolate cake” with berries Friday or “fudge in a bag” Sunday. An ingredient list will be mailed to participants before the class. A majority of the proceeds will be donated to Discovery Space.



Friday’s class is at 1:30 p.m. and is $30. Sunday’s class is at 4 p.m. and is $20. If you miss out on this weekend, there will be more cooking classes in upcoming weekends.

To signup, visit their website.

6. Get nostalgic and Attend a virtual ‘Rock the ‘80s concert’

The Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund is having an ‘80s concert on Facebook live on Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. The fund supports local cancer patients who are unable to work and have raised over $2 million since 2006. 10 local bands will participate this year.

Link to watch: https://www.facebook.com/BobPerksFund

7. Go “Backstage” with the Broadway cast of The Lion King

The Center for Performing Arts at Penn State is hosting The Broadway Cast Reunion Series, “The Lion King”. This is a virtual opportunity for audiences to go backstage with the original cast of the Broadway hit.

Audiences can hear personal unscripted stories and even gossip from the stars who played Nala, Timon, Pumbaa, Zazu and Simba.

This on-demand viewing is available through Sunday night and best of all, it’s free.

8. Check out vendors, music and more at Mountain Fest

Live demonstrations, with over 70 crafters, vendors and activities for children can all be found this weekend at Mountain Fest in Ridgway, Elk County.

This annual event will also feature live music, food and drinks. The official Facebook page for the event has more details on the vendors and music line up.

9. For the kids: Celebrate Pi Day

Each week, Meteorologist Christy Shields digs into science with a new experiment fun for kids and easy to be done at home.

Pi Day happens on March 14 (3.14) each year to celebrate the mathematical irrational number π!

π = 3.1415. It is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Pi goes on for infinite!

For this experiment, Christy will be using household items in the shape of a circle to calculate the pi of each object.

10. Visit a state park

With temperatures starting to warm up accross Central Pa, now is a good time to get outside and visit some parks. Every park has something for the whole family even pets.

State parks are a good place to adventure with a guarantee of finding walking paths, streams, cliffsides, lakes and forestry. Find a park in your region.

• Bendigo State Park, Elk County

• Canoe Creek State Park, Blair County

• Greenwood Furnace State Park, Huntingdon County

• Kooser State Park, Jefferson County

• Shawnee State Park, Bedford County

• Black Moshannon State Park, Centre County

• Prince Gallitzen State Park, Cambria County

• Laurel Hill State Park, Somerset County

• Sinnemahoning State Park, Cameron County

• Parker Dam State Park, Clearfield County



