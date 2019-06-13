Children’s Miracle Network

Every Child is Special.

For the full range of your child’s care–from before birth and up to adulthood–we offer an extraordinary devotion to children. And an extraordinary range of expert medical care.

Our physicians bring expertise in over 40 children’s specialties and sub-specialties. Our staff devote their time and training to advancements in care for the most fragile of infants and for the toughest of teens. And from bright decorations to child-sized equipment, we’ve designed our hospital around your child’s needs.

Medical expertise. Advanced treatments. Extraordinary dedication.

We bring all this into your community and throughout central and northeastern Pennsylvania.

Visit the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital

Anthony Fitzgerald, 15, State College

Anthony and his twin brother Alex were born 10 weeks early and suffered from twin to twin transfusion syndrome, meaning they shared a placenta and blood did not flow evenly between the babies. Anthony received too much fluid and had a small brain bleed at birth. At 9 months old, he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. He underwent Botox® treatment and physical therapy to manage his muscle spasticity. When he was 8 years old, he had tendon release surgery at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital which greatly improved his confidence and his ability to walk.

Lucy Roop, 9, Port Matilda

At 3 years old, Lucy spiked continuous high fevers with no real explanation for them. But after she complained about shoulder pain, her doctor ordered blood work, which showed an extremely low white blood cell count. She was sent to Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital to be seen by hematology/oncology specialists. Further testing found that Lucy had leukemia. Her treatment began immediately and continued for more than two years. Now, more than three years later, Lucy is cancer-free and is a kindhearted little girl with her eye on the future.

Jeremiah Sherwood, 3, McClure

Jeremiah was born prematurely at 28 weeks. He had a birth defect called a congenital diaphragmatic hernia, where the diaphragm, which separates the abdomen from the chest, develops a hole and the abdominal organs protrude into the chest. Doctors gave him some time to get stronger before performing surgery. At just 10 days of life and slightly less than 4 pounds, he underwent a procedure to properly position his organs and repair his diaphragm. After a 6-week hospital stay, Jeremiah came home — and has had no problems from the birth defect.

Tessa Watson, 7, Centre Hall

Tessa was born with osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), or brittle bone syndrome, causing multiple fractures while she was a baby and a toddler. She was treated by Geisinger pediatric orthopaedic specialists, and her pediatrician at Geisinger Gray’s Woods coordinated care for her at another children’s hospital that offers specialized care for OI patients. Up until she was 2 years old, Tessa received infusions that helped to temporarily strengthen her bones, allowing her to concentrate on important things like twirling baton, cheerleading and being a kid.