It’s a question that’s been eluding police, family, and a university community for nearly two decades.

What happened to Cindy Song?

“She vanished,” said Lead Detective, Brian Sprinkle.

18 years later, the question remains. As memories fade, the details surrounding the case have become jumbled.

Everyone who knew Cindy is long gone. Her family is out of the country. The original investigators working the case are now retired.

Even the pictures available of Cindy are minimal; limited to those that were used for her missing poster and on international headlines.

Everything that portrays Cindy, the person, the athlete, the free-spirit, the artist, is contained in old articles and websites on the fringes of the internet.

But still, the question of where she went, or maybe more appropriately, where she could be, is being asked. As Cindy Song’s missing persons case remains one of the most-notorious in central Pennsylvania.

It’s late on a Wednesday night, and the streets of downtown State College are filled with students partying, celebrating Halloween.

Cindy Song, a junior at Penn State, is dressed as a bunny rabbit, and joins friends Stacy Paik and Lisa Kim at Player’s Nite Club, where they drink and dance the night away.

As the night winds down, last call is called and Stacy, Lisa, and Cindy head to Park Hills Apartments where they stop at a friend’s house to play video games.

A couple hours later, Stacy drives Cindy home at the State College Park Apartment complex, grabbing something to eat at the Uni-Mart on the way. She watches Cindy walk towards her apartment before driving off.

“She goes home,” said WTAJ Anchor, John Clay. “Then she just disappeared. There was no more trace of her.”

Cindy was last seen walking up a staircase towards her home. Evidence indicates that she made it inside, dropped some things off, before heading back out. But where was she going? And why?

Cindy’s trail ends at her front door, and the mystery begins.

Hyun-Jong Song, known to most as “Cindy” Song, was born and raised in Seoul, South Korea.

She was known to be open-minded and fiercely independent, but friends say that she was also studious and willing to work hard to achieve her goals.

In order to pursue a better education, Cindy moved to Springfield, Virginia to live with her aunt and uncle at age 15. She received good grades in high school and was an athlete, playing tennis and running track.

She also discovered a passion for the arts, writing on her blog her love for art, film, music, photography, and dancing. By the time she got into Penn State University, Cindy decided to study Integrative Arts for her major.

Old articles found online show that Cindy was thriving in all aspects of university life. According to friends, she was outgoing, attractive, and optimistic — the kind of personality that mixes well with all kinds of people.

It wasn’t long before Cindy was surrounded by close friends. One of them, Richard Chae, became particularly close to Cindy and they fell in love, moving into an off-campus apartment together.

But things didn’t last. Friends say Richard abruptly ended the relationship and moved out of the apartment in September 2001, leaving Cindy heartbroken, in bad shape, but determined to move on.

Cindy soon found a new roommate, Younjoo, also known as Catherine, to move in with and the pair started to bond. She started going to therapy, taking medication and writing about her struggles with relationships, self-love, and mental health.

Things were looking up for Cindy in the weeks before her disappearance. She’d just bought a new computer and Britney Spears concert tickets for the following week, and had turned in an application for a spring graphic design internship. She had a lot to look forward to.