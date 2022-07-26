This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There will be some showers in our southern counties. Northern counties we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will be in the 60s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.