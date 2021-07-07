Weather Minute for July 7, 2021

This morning we will be dealing with foggy conditions. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There will also be hazy sunshine this morning with calm winds.

This afternoon will be hazy, hot, and humid. High temperatures this afternoon will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds this afternoon will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. This afternoon we could also see a few showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could contain stronger winds and downpours.

This evening we will continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures this evening will be in the 80s. Winds this evening will be from the southwest between three to five miles an hour.

Tonight after a thunderstorm or shower early, we will have a variable cloudy sky. Tonight winds will be from the southwest between three to five miles an hour. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid to upper 60s.