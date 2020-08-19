Temperature Difference

This morning our northern counties were much cooler compared to the southeast. This had everything to do with our sky cover. Winds were calm so that did not play a factor.

Where the sky was clear, like in the northwest, temperatures this morning dipped into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Now in the southeast, where it was cloudy, our temperatures were in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Big range in temps from the North to South early this morning

Clouds Covered Southern Counties while Northern Counties were Clear

This happens because with a clear sky at night, the heat from that day can escape back into the atmosphere, making it cooler by the ground.

Clouds keep the heat closer to the ground because the energy cannot escape as easily back into the atmosphere. So at night, with a cloudy sky, this keeps us warmer.