Many times when we get a heavier storm, people refer to the storm as a blizzard. Though a heavy snowfall does not make a blizzard. In fact, the majority of our snow storms are not blizzards. And there can be a blizzard without snow even falling from the sky.

The definition of blizzard is a severe weather condition characterized by high winds and reduced visibility due to falling or blowing snow. The National Weather Service will issue a blizzard warning when winds are 35 mph or higher combined with falling or blowing snow that reduces visibility to under a quarter of a mile for a period of 3 hours or more. Long ago there was an added temperature condition of temperatures less than 20°F or lower. This has been since dropped. This combination does not happen often here in Central Pennsylvania with snow storms, including this recent long-lasting storm. What is more common, but on smaller scales and without warnings, are these clear weather blizzards called ground blizzards.