ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make playdough out of Peeps.

What you need:

Peeps Flour Crisco Glass bowl Spoon

Instructions:

In a bowl stick four Peeps, about 5 tablespoons of flour, and a tablespoon of Crisco into a bowl you can put into the microwave. Microwave for around thirty seconds. Have a parent or guardian help you take it out of the microwave. Now, mix this together until you cannot mix it any more and then knead it like bread with your hand. You have now made some edible playdough!

Science:

When you heat the mixture, you heat the molecules of your Peeps, flour, and Crisco which causes a chemical reaction to happen. What happens is the heat changes the substances states allowing them to combine together to make the mold-able and edible playdough!