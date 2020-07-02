Hot, Hot, Hot

We are headed into quite a steamy stretch of weather here in Central PA. So we looked back to see how often do we hit 90° or above. Since record keeping, on average we see about 7.5 days a year that reach 90° or higher.

This year we already have recorded two days at 90°F. The first one happened on June 9th and the second one on June 10th.

Last year, we were around average for our amount of 90° or above days. We recorded in 2019, seven days at or above 90°F. The warmest days last year happened on July 19th and the 21st when we hit 92°F.

In 2018 we had 12 days at or above 90°F. The hottest day in 2018 happened on July 2nd when we hit 95°F.

The highest temperature on record in Altoona was 103°F in 2011.