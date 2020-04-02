Breaking News
All of Pennsylvania now under orders to stay home

Mercato Mio Italian Market

Centre County Restaurants
Posted: / Updated:

Offering Take out.

1221 E College Avenue, State College
Facebook
Call: (814) 272-1221

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss