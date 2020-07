Burger King is taking a swipe at McDonald’s with its own “Not So Happy Meal”.

The fast food chain is advertising “real meals”, and they don’t come with a toy.

They come with an adult-sized Whopper combo meal, and you can order based on how you’re feeling.

For instance, the salty meal, blue meal or the DGAF meal.

It’s a collaboration with the non-profit Mental Health America for Mental Health Month.

The slogan on the boxes remind customers “No one is happy all the time.”