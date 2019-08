Who is ready for Fall weather?! Well, we will get our first real taste of it this weekend. A cold front passed through the region Thursday and Friday and brought of showers and storms. It will clear out and set us up for a nice Fall like weekend.

Saturday: If you like warm afternoons and cool and crisp night, wait no more. The cold front cleared out the humidity and the summer time heat and replaced it with cool and dry air. Saturday's highs will be in the low to mid 70s. We will have more sun than clouds throughout the day. Saturday evening will be cool so a light jacket or sweater may be needed. The low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to the lower 50s. It will make for great sleeping weather.