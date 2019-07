BoBo was featured on our Pet Patrol this week. He came to the shelter as a stray by the Old Route 22 reservoir. You can find out more about him by going here, or calling the shelter at 942-5402.

Coming up on Father's Day weekend is Paws in the Park at the Morrison's Cove Park in Martinsburg. This fun event has plenty of activities and you can bring your leashed pet along with you. To find out more click here.