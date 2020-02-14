Pet Patrol – Whitey

Whitey is a great cat that ran into an unfortunate situation. His owner passes away, and he came to the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society extremely thin and malnourished. The folks at the shelter helped him gain a fair amount of weight and he continues to improve. It was found that he is diabetic and he needs a committed owner that can give him insulin shots twice a day. If you would like more information, stop by the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society just north of Altoona along Pleasant Valley Boulevard or call 814-942-5402.

There are two events coming up this month. The first is the Kitten Yoga event at 11am on February 23rd at the Summit Athletic Club. You can click here for details.

Also, there is still a limited amount of tickets available for the Night at the Races which will be at the East Freedom Fire hall. You can clihttps://www.centralpahumane.org/events-1/a-night-at-the-racesck here for details.