Pet Patrol – Whiskers

Whiskers was on the Pet Patrol this week. He is a tabby cat and has all of his vaccinations and is also spayed/neutered. Whiskers was a stray cat when found. Whiskers is great with other cats and is very friendly. Whiskers is cool with children, but he is not fond of dogs. You can find out more about Whiskers by going here, or calling the shelter at 942-5402.

Tickets are available for Pints for Pets which is on May 4th at PNG Field.

The Central PA Humane Society will also be doing a golf ball drop where you can win $1,000. Tickets for the ball drop cost $10 each and you can purchase them at the shelter.