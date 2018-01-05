Pet Patrol – Trixie

Trixie is a 1-year old spayed female. She came to us after being attacked by something. She had surgery and she recovered and she all ready to find a home. She gets along with other cats and would be a great addition to any home. You can out more info on her by stopping by the shelter on Pleasant Valley Boulevard, calling them at 942-5402, or you can click here.

Also, you can contribute to the medical care of animals by clicking here.

Golf cards are still available at the shelter or Thompson’s Pharmacy. The card is $100 but gets you over $200 value at 9 local golf courses. You can find more information about the cards here.

Chili Fest is coming up on January 27th. Tickets are $15 each. It will be held from 5-10 PM at the Bavarian Aid Society’s Grand Ballroom in Altoona. This is a 21 and over event. You can find out more by clicking here.