Pet Patrol – Talullah

Talullah is a 2 year-old domestic short-hair mix. Her coat is luxurious and plush and she loves to be brushed. She is best in a house as the only cat. If you would like to see her, stop by the Central PA Humane Society just north of Altoona on Pleasant Valley Boulevard or call 814-942-5402.

Later this night is the Night at the Races! It will be held on February 29th at the East Freedom Fire Hall from 5pm until 10pm. Tickets are limited so don’t wait too much. Click here for details.

There is also a Kitten Our Yoga On event at the Summit Tennis and Athletic Club on Sunday, February 23rd. Click here for details on that.