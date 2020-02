Sweat Pea is a domestic short hair adult female cat. She prefers being the only pet in the house but loves humans. She is a very chill cat that loves to spend time on your lap. If you would like more information, stop by the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society just north of Altoona along Pleasant Valley Boulevard or call 814-942-5402.

Coming up on Friday, April 3rd, is the second annual adult Easter Egg hunt at the Park Hills Golf club. Click here for details.