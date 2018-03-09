Pet Patrol – Sam

Sam is a 3-year old Australian Cattle Dog. He is a little timid at first when meeting new people, but his is full of energy. He does good with cats and he prefers small dog. He will need to be placed with a family with children that are 10 and up. If you would like more information on Sam you can call the shelter at 942-5402, stop by the shelter just north of Altoona on Pleasant Valley Boulevard, or you can click here.

Golf Cards are still available for the 2018 season. They are $100, but you get $250 that covers the Green Fees to 9 area courses. You can find out more about the Golf Cards and where you can get them by going here.

Pints for Pets is coming up on Saturday, May 12th 2018 at PNG Field. You can find out when the sessions are along with all of the other entertainment and when tickets will go on sale by clicking here.

Coming up in June on the 3rd is The 2018 Park Hills’ Ball Drop. Phoenix Fire Company will have the ladder truck out and will drop golf balls over a golf hole. The ball closet to the hole will get $1000, the second closet will recieve $500, while the ball farthest from the hole will get $250. Balls our $10 each and you can find out more details by going here.