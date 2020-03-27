Pet Patrol – Rosco

Rosco is a sweet, energetic 7 year old Labrador Retriever Mix who is looking for his forever home. He knows sit, shake and high five and is very eager to please! Rosco needs a home with no other pets and no young children. If you think Rosco might be the guy for you, please call the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society at 814-942-1010.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, the shelter is closed to walk in traffic. If you want to adopt or see an animal, you must schedule an appointment.

All fundraising events have been suspended due to the virus outbreak, but the animals still need care. Please consider helping with a donation to the Easter Campaign. Please visit their website to help.