Pet Patrol – Remington

Remington is a 2 year old Australian Kelpie girl in need of a new family. She is friendly, loves to play and play and play, and then wants to snuggle. she prefers not to be left alone for very long, so she will need someone who can work with her on this. Also, she prefers to be the only dog in the house. If you would like to meet Remington, you can call 814-942-5402. Also you can visit her at the shelter at the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society just north of Altoona along Pleasant Valley Boulevard.

There are still 5 seats open for the New York City Bound for Hounds trip. It’s a bus trip that costs $95 and allows you to tour the city. Click here for more details.

Also, you can help the animals by buying the Putts for Mutts cards. These will get you rounds of golf at area golf courses and the money goes to the animals. These also make great gifts. Click here for more information.