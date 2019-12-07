Pet Patrol – Muffin

Muffin is a 1 year old sweet cat that came to the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society with her 4 kittens. Her kittens are now all adopted and she is looking for her furever home. She is neutered and up to date with all of her shots. If you would like to visit her, stop by the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society on Pleasant Valley Boulevard just north of Altoona or call 814-942-5402.

The annual Perfect Pet Calendar is for sale at the shelter. The $10 proceeds go directly to support the animals at the shelter.

Also tickets will be going on sale soon for the annual Chilifest which will be held at the Bavarian Hall in Altoona. Click here for more information.